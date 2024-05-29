TO THE MEMBERS OF FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LIMITED

To,

The Members of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Foundry Fuel Products Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 26 to the financial statements in respect of the Companys business which was dependent on the commencement of mining operation by its holding company. However, during the F.Y. 2014-15, the Honble Supreme Court had passed an order cancelling coal block allocations of various companies including the holding company. Considering the aforesaid cancellation, the Company is looking for another business project. In view of no business operations, the Company has incurred loss on account of administrative and other expenses, current liabilities are more than current assets as at current & previous year end and its net worth has also become negative. Further, depreciable fixed assets have been fully depreciated in the previous year considering no significant recoverable value. The Company has received commitment from holding company for infusing the funds as and when required for any working capital requirements or any other shortfall that may arise due to the lack of operations in the Company Considering the same, accounts are prepared on going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Above matter was also covered in Emphasis of Matters in audit report issued by us for the year ended 31st March, 2015 to 31st March, 2018 and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph in audit report issued for the year ended 31st March, 2018 to 31 March, 2023. Our opinion was also not modified in respect of above matter in earlier financial years.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section above, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make other appropriate reporting as prescribed.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The going concern matter described in ‘Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

h) The Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors and hence, provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act in respect of managerial remuneration are not applicable. Therefore, any reporting as required by Section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations, which would impact its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources or kind of funds)f by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 32 to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 32 to the standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

j) The Company has not paid / proposed dividend during the year. Therefore, any reporting as required by Section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

k) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For C V Pagariya & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 127772W Gaurav Samota Partner Membership No. 152186 UDIN: 24152186BKFXEA8922 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading

"Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE). The Company does not hold any right to use asset.

(B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets. Hence, the question of maintaining records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of intangible assets does not arise.

b) The Company has physically verified all the property, plant and equipments during the year.

In our opinion, frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) None of the items of Property, Plant and Equipment have been revalued during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Therefore, clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order relating to inventory is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not availed any working capital facility from bank or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, requirements of clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans (secured or unsecured) to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence, requirements of clause (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e), and (iii)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4) During the year the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or securities covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act. Therefore, question of ensuring compliance with section 185 and 186 of the Act does not arise.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder does not arise. We have been informed that no order relating to Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

6) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no business activities in the Company in the current year. Accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 the Order regarding maintenance of costs records is not applicable to the Company.

7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities except few delays in payment of tax deducted at source . There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and payment of interest thereon to any lender (holding Company). The Company has not taken any loans from bank or financial institution.

b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by the lender.

c) The Company has not raised any term loans during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. Hence further reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates and joint ventures. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and 3 (ix)(f) is not applicable.

10) a) During the year, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer [including debt instruments]. Hence further reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence further reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable

11) a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company,

carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither noticed nor have been informed by the management, any incidence of fraud by the Company or on the Company.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As informed to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him. Therefore, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

16) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,

a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year as given below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Financial Year Cash losses incurred 2022-23 21.91 2023-24 25.05

18) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. There were no issues, objections or concern raised by the outgoing auditors.

19) We draw attention to Note 26 to the financial statements in respect of the Companys business which was dependent on the commencement of mining operation by its holding company. However, during the F.Y. 2014-15, the Honble Supreme Court had passed an order cancelling coal block allocations of various companies including the holding company. Considering the aforesaid cancellation, the Company is looking for another business project. In view of no business operations, the Company has incurred loss on account of administrative and other expenses, current liabilities are more than current assets as at current & previous year end and its net worth has also become negative. Further, depreciable fixed assets have been fully depreciated in the previous year considering no significant recoverable value. The Company has received commitment from holding company for infusing the funds as and when required for any working capital requirements or any other shortfall that may arise due to the lack of operations in the Company Considering the same, accounts are prepared on going concern. The above matter is reported under Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph in our main audit report.

20) During the year, the Company is not required to spent any amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21) The Company does not have any subsidiary hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For C V Pagariya & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 127772W Gaurav Samota Partner Membership No. 152186 UDIN: 24152186BKFXEA8922 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under section 143(3)(i) of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Foundry Fuel Products Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and of such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.