Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Share Price

6.89
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.95
  • Day's High6.95
  • 52 Wk High14.58
  • Prev. Close6.89
  • Day's Low6.89
  • 52 Wk Low 5.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

6.95

Prev. Close

6.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

6.95

Day's Low

6.89

52 Week's High

14.58

52 Week's Low

5.1

Book Value

-1.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.02

8.02

8.02

8.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.02

-8.76

-8.55

-8.34

Net Worth

-1

-0.74

-0.53

-0.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.23

-0.33

-0.3

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.03

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.09

-0.06

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-15.42

-10.28

8.39

5.44

EBIT growth

12.1

-22.62

5.9

3.76

Net profit growth

16.88

-30.84

8.39

7.43

No Record Found

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Foundry Fuel Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Adarsh Agarwalla

Independent Director

Sunil Vishwambharan

Independent Director

Sudha Ramesh

Independent Director

Nikesh Oswal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Om Prakash Ojha

Non Executive Director

Pushkar Laxmichand Galav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Foundry Fuel Products Ltd

Summary

Foundry Fuel Products Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on May 09, 1964 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on July 03, 1992. The Company manufactures Low Ash Metallurgical Coke (LAMC) at its plant in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand with an installed capacity of 45,000 MTPA with a coal washery. It also trades in middlings and rejects, hard coke dust and slurry residue. The coke finds use in steel, foundries and chemical industries.The Companys manufacturing operations were stopped since April, 2010. The Company was in a very critical position to revive since a decade while the Board of Directors streamlined and restructured its share capital base by both reduction of as well as increase in equity share capital by conversion of loans as per the BIFR Order which ultimately increased the Net Worth of the Company and Company?s Net Worth became positive. The Company has been under the preview of the Appellate Authority for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR) and has applied for deregistration.Then, the Companys business was dependent on the commencement of mining operation by its holding company. However, in 2014-15 the Honble Supreme Court had passed an order cancelling coal block allocations of various companies including the Holding Company. Considering the aforesaid cancellation, the Company is planning to initiate the process of searching another project. The Company is also evaluating the option to sell or lease or transfer the entire
Company FAQs

What is the Foundry Fuel Products Ltd share price today?

The Foundry Fuel Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is ₹5.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is 0 and -5.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foundry Fuel Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is ₹5.1 and ₹14.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd?

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.53%, 3 Years at 13.04%, 1 Year at 27.83%, 6 Month at -30.61%, 3 Month at 1.32% and 1 Month at -21.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.80 %

