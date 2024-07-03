Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹6.95
Prev. Close₹6.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹6.95
Day's Low₹6.89
52 Week's High₹14.58
52 Week's Low₹5.1
Book Value₹-1.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.02
8.02
8.02
8.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.02
-8.76
-8.55
-8.34
Net Worth
-1
-0.74
-0.53
-0.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.23
-0.33
-0.3
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.03
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.09
-0.06
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-15.42
-10.28
8.39
5.44
EBIT growth
12.1
-22.62
5.9
3.76
Net profit growth
16.88
-30.84
8.39
7.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Adarsh Agarwalla
Independent Director
Sunil Vishwambharan
Independent Director
Sudha Ramesh
Independent Director
Nikesh Oswal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Om Prakash Ojha
Non Executive Director
Pushkar Laxmichand Galav
Reports by Foundry Fuel Products Ltd
Summary
Foundry Fuel Products Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on May 09, 1964 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on July 03, 1992. The Company manufactures Low Ash Metallurgical Coke (LAMC) at its plant in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand with an installed capacity of 45,000 MTPA with a coal washery. It also trades in middlings and rejects, hard coke dust and slurry residue. The coke finds use in steel, foundries and chemical industries.The Companys manufacturing operations were stopped since April, 2010. The Company was in a very critical position to revive since a decade while the Board of Directors streamlined and restructured its share capital base by both reduction of as well as increase in equity share capital by conversion of loans as per the BIFR Order which ultimately increased the Net Worth of the Company and Company?s Net Worth became positive. The Company has been under the preview of the Appellate Authority for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR) and has applied for deregistration.Then, the Companys business was dependent on the commencement of mining operation by its holding company. However, in 2014-15 the Honble Supreme Court had passed an order cancelling coal block allocations of various companies including the Holding Company. Considering the aforesaid cancellation, the Company is planning to initiate the process of searching another project. The Company is also evaluating the option to sell or lease or transfer the entire
Read More
The Foundry Fuel Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is ₹5.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is 0 and -5.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foundry Fuel Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd is ₹5.1 and ₹14.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.53%, 3 Years at 13.04%, 1 Year at 27.83%, 6 Month at -30.61%, 3 Month at 1.32% and 1 Month at -21.17%.
