Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.02
8.02
8.02
8.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.02
-8.76
-8.55
-8.34
Net Worth
-1
-0.74
-0.53
-0.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.86
0.68
0.46
0.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.14
-0.06
-0.07
0
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.17
-0.17
-0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.16
-0.11
-0.07
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.13
-0.07
-0.07
0
