Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
387.85
|13.85
|2,33,690.66
|4,133.97
|6.72
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
454.25
|11.44
|1,75,908.81
|10,553
|6.24
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,423.55
|51.16
|75,082.6
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.57
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
66.63
|8.99
|57,727.07
|1,268.96
|3.68
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
368.45
|0
|22,435.13
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.