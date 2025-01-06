Foundry Fuel Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.23
-0.33
-0.3
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.03
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.09
-0.06
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.4
-0.17
-0.47
-0.44
Capital expenditure
0
-0.4
0
-8.02
Free cash flow
-0.4
-0.57
-0.47
-8.46
Equity raised
-16.13
-16.23
-16.12
-15.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.51
0.99
1.43
1.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.03
-15.82
-15.16
-22.89
