|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015 the register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24.09.2024 to 30.09.2024 Disclosure of voting results for the meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.