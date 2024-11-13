Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 13th November, 2023, the Board has transacted the following businesses:- 1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. To fix the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to approve Notice Directors Report etc. 3. To fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of AGM. 4. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 12thAugust, 2024, the Board has transacted the businesses (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. Approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

