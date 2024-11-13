|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 13th November, 2023, the Board has transacted the following businesses:- 1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. To fix the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to approve Notice Directors Report etc. 3. To fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of AGM. 4. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 12thAugust, 2024, the Board has transacted the businesses (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. Approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board. Read less.. Approved and taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 31.12.2023. 2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. 1.Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and the same is attached alongwith Limited Review Report as issued by the Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.To approve resignation of Mr. Devendra Kumar Agarwalla (DIN: 00451072) from the Post of Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 12th February, 2024. 3.Appointment of Mr. Pushkar Laxmichand Galav (DIN: 09600593) as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company w.e.f. 12th February, 2024. 1.To Approve Resignation of Mr. Devendra Kumar Agarwalla from post of Executive Director. 2.Appointment of Mr. Pushkar Laxmichand Galav as Additional Director(Non-Executive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
