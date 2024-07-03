Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company, Fredun Pharmaceuticals (FPL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Nariman Medhora and Daulat N Medhora. The promoters initially established D N Pharma, a proprietary firm, for the manufacture and export of pharmaceutical formulations. Since 1993, D N Pharmas operations were phased out in order to switch over the business to FPL. The Company is well diversified in the business ranging from Formulations to Diagnostics to Consultancy. The Company has an unique range of products, from niche formulations , anti-diabetics to the latest antiretroviral and anti - Hypertensive products. It supplies finished formulations to over 42 Countries globally. It is associated with many Governments of different countries which have also realised the need for robust and consistent healthcare systems.The Company was set up with the objective of providing facilities for manufacturing and marketing of various pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, dry-syrups and ointments. It then set up a formulation unit at Palghar (Thane District), Maharashtra, which commenced commercial production in Aug.94. FPL had been carrying out manufacturing operations on loan licence for reputed pharmaceutical companies like Cipla. It also manufactured for some merchant exporters, including Merind.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue to register its products in the overseas market for exports; to part-finance the expansion of its business activities and to repay one of the term loans and unsecured loans to reduce the interest burden. Company is very much optimistic of revival of companys turnover by having excellent export order in hand. Company also in process of registering various drugs with different countires such as Nepal, Tanzaniya, Uganda & Sri Lanka.In 2013, Company launched 36 new products and filed 60 new products for registration. It launched a herbal dietary supplement in Africa. During 2015, three new granulation departments were introduced to the existing two departments. It launched 19 new products under the Cosmeceuticals OEM Division in 2023. It introduced 14 new products in the pet pharmaceuticals line, with another 36 in the works. It launched 16 products into the Pet Treat and Nutritional Supplement category.