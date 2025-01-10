Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
48.93%
49.16%
48.92%
49.16%
49.15%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.58%
1.59%
1.58%
1.59%
1.59%
Non-Institutions
49.48%
49.23%
49.49%
49.23%
49.24%
Total Non-Promoter
51.06%
50.83%
51.07%
50.83%
50.84%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.