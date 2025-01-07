iifl-logo-icon 1
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

705.05
(0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.89

112.77

58.06

56.69

yoy growth (%)

18.72

94.2

2.41

33.96

Raw materials

-101.77

-80.14

-39.51

-37.17

As % of sales

76

71.06

68.04

65.57

Employee costs

-8.65

-8.94

-5.18

-4.91

As % of sales

6.46

7.93

8.93

8.67

Other costs

-14.32

-15.41

-9.14

-11.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.69

13.66

15.75

19.88

Operating profit

9.13

8.27

4.22

3.32

OPM

6.82

7.33

7.26

5.86

Depreciation

-2

-1.87

-1.28

-1.13

Interest expense

-4.16

-4.41

-1.93

-1.87

Other income

1.39

0.51

1.64

1.91

Profit before tax

4.37

2.49

2.64

2.22

Taxes

-1.19

-0.59

-0.89

-0.79

Tax rate

-27.27

-23.76

-33.72

-35.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.17

1.9

1.75

1.42

Exceptional items

-1.16

0

0

0

Net profit

2.01

1.9

1.75

1.42

yoy growth (%)

5.92

8.62

22.66

33.46

NPM

1.5

1.68

3.01

2.51

