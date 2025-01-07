Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.89
112.77
58.06
56.69
yoy growth (%)
18.72
94.2
2.41
33.96
Raw materials
-101.77
-80.14
-39.51
-37.17
As % of sales
76
71.06
68.04
65.57
Employee costs
-8.65
-8.94
-5.18
-4.91
As % of sales
6.46
7.93
8.93
8.67
Other costs
-14.32
-15.41
-9.14
-11.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.69
13.66
15.75
19.88
Operating profit
9.13
8.27
4.22
3.32
OPM
6.82
7.33
7.26
5.86
Depreciation
-2
-1.87
-1.28
-1.13
Interest expense
-4.16
-4.41
-1.93
-1.87
Other income
1.39
0.51
1.64
1.91
Profit before tax
4.37
2.49
2.64
2.22
Taxes
-1.19
-0.59
-0.89
-0.79
Tax rate
-27.27
-23.76
-33.72
-35.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.17
1.9
1.75
1.42
Exceptional items
-1.16
0
0
0
Net profit
2.01
1.9
1.75
1.42
yoy growth (%)
5.92
8.62
22.66
33.46
NPM
1.5
1.68
3.01
2.51
