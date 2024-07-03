iifl-logo-icon 1
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

703
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open734.2
  • Day's High749.55
  • 52 Wk High1,054
  • Prev. Close730.55
  • Day's Low681.3
  • 52 Wk Low 650
  • Turnover (lac)77.19
  • P/E19.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value278.44
  • EPS37.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)330.35
  • Div. Yield0.1
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

734.2

Prev. Close

730.55

Turnover(Lac.)

77.19

Day's High

749.55

Day's Low

681.3

52 Week's High

1,054

52 Week's Low

650

Book Value

278.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

330.35

P/E

19.41

EPS

37.64

Divi. Yield

0.1

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

22 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.58%

Institutions: 1.58%

Non-Institutions: 49.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.27

12.86

4.64

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

115.2

83.52

63.42

39.08

Net Worth

121.47

96.38

68.06

43.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.89

112.77

58.06

56.69

yoy growth (%)

18.72

94.2

2.41

33.96

Raw materials

-101.77

-80.14

-39.51

-37.17

As % of sales

76

71.06

68.04

65.57

Employee costs

-8.65

-8.94

-5.18

-4.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.37

2.49

2.64

2.22

Depreciation

-2

-1.87

-1.28

-1.13

Tax paid

-1.19

-0.59

-0.89

-0.79

Working capital

7.41

38.35

2.4

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.72

94.2

2.41

33.96

Op profit growth

10.51

95.94

27.02

-14.89

EBIT growth

23.5

50.86

11.66

3.5

Net profit growth

5.92

8.62

22.66

33.46

No Record Found

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

WTD & Joint Managing Director

Daulat N Medhora

Executive Director

Nariman B Medhora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aspi N Raimalwala

Managing Director & CFO

Fredun N Medhora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rohinton Kanga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinkal Shah

Additional Director

Daisy Dsouza

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company, Fredun Pharmaceuticals (FPL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Nariman Medhora and Daulat N Medhora. The promoters initially established D N Pharma, a proprietary firm, for the manufacture and export of pharmaceutical formulations. Since 1993, D N Pharmas operations were phased out in order to switch over the business to FPL. The Company is well diversified in the business ranging from Formulations to Diagnostics to Consultancy. The Company has an unique range of products, from niche formulations , anti-diabetics to the latest antiretroviral and anti - Hypertensive products. It supplies finished formulations to over 42 Countries globally. It is associated with many Governments of different countries which have also realised the need for robust and consistent healthcare systems.The Company was set up with the objective of providing facilities for manufacturing and marketing of various pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, dry-syrups and ointments. It then set up a formulation unit at Palghar (Thane District), Maharashtra, which commenced commercial production in Aug.94. FPL had been carrying out manufacturing operations on loan licence for reputed pharmaceutical companies like Cipla. It also manufactured for some merchant exporters, including Merind.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue to register its products in the overseas market for exports; to p
Company FAQs

What is the Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹703 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹330.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 19.41 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹650 and ₹1054 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.46%, 3 Years at -5.48%, 1 Year at -16.41%, 6 Month at -16.76%, 3 Month at -4.11% and 1 Month at -7.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.93 %
Institutions - 1.59 %
Public - 49.48 %

