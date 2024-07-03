Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹734.2
Prev. Close₹730.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.19
Day's High₹749.55
Day's Low₹681.3
52 Week's High₹1,054
52 Week's Low₹650
Book Value₹278.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)330.35
P/E19.41
EPS37.64
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.27
12.86
4.64
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.2
83.52
63.42
39.08
Net Worth
121.47
96.38
68.06
43.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.89
112.77
58.06
56.69
yoy growth (%)
18.72
94.2
2.41
33.96
Raw materials
-101.77
-80.14
-39.51
-37.17
As % of sales
76
71.06
68.04
65.57
Employee costs
-8.65
-8.94
-5.18
-4.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.37
2.49
2.64
2.22
Depreciation
-2
-1.87
-1.28
-1.13
Tax paid
-1.19
-0.59
-0.89
-0.79
Working capital
7.41
38.35
2.4
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.72
94.2
2.41
33.96
Op profit growth
10.51
95.94
27.02
-14.89
EBIT growth
23.5
50.86
11.66
3.5
Net profit growth
5.92
8.62
22.66
33.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
WTD & Joint Managing Director
Daulat N Medhora
Executive Director
Nariman B Medhora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aspi N Raimalwala
Managing Director & CFO
Fredun N Medhora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rohinton Kanga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinkal Shah
Additional Director
Daisy Dsouza
Reports by Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company, Fredun Pharmaceuticals (FPL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Nariman Medhora and Daulat N Medhora. The promoters initially established D N Pharma, a proprietary firm, for the manufacture and export of pharmaceutical formulations. Since 1993, D N Pharmas operations were phased out in order to switch over the business to FPL. The Company is well diversified in the business ranging from Formulations to Diagnostics to Consultancy. The Company has an unique range of products, from niche formulations , anti-diabetics to the latest antiretroviral and anti - Hypertensive products. It supplies finished formulations to over 42 Countries globally. It is associated with many Governments of different countries which have also realised the need for robust and consistent healthcare systems.The Company was set up with the objective of providing facilities for manufacturing and marketing of various pharmaceutical formulations like tablets, capsules, dry-syrups and ointments. It then set up a formulation unit at Palghar (Thane District), Maharashtra, which commenced commercial production in Aug.94. FPL had been carrying out manufacturing operations on loan licence for reputed pharmaceutical companies like Cipla. It also manufactured for some merchant exporters, including Merind.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue to register its products in the overseas market for exports; to p
The Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹703 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹330.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 19.41 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹650 and ₹1054 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.46%, 3 Years at -5.48%, 1 Year at -16.41%, 6 Month at -16.76%, 3 Month at -4.11% and 1 Month at -7.31%.
