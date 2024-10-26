Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 03rd October 2024 to inter alia consider issue and allotment of Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 and any other regulations and rules as applicable as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. Issue of FCCBs Issue of 100 (One Hundred) Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds of an aggregate principal amount of USD 10,000,000 (Ten Million United States Dollars) at an Issue Price of USD 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) each at zero coupon and an aggregate yield to maturity of 7% (Seven Per Cent.), with a maturity tenure of 10 (Ten) years and 1 (One) day due October 04, 2034, on private placement basis to Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) Limited. The Company, at its discretion, may issue a further 20 (Twenty) Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds of an aggregate amount of USD 2,000,000 (Two Million United States Dollar) (Green Shoe Option) within 30 (thirty) days from the closing date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Reg 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To discuss consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in continuation of our intimation dated June 27 2024 and pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct formed under the SEBI (PIT ) Regulations 2015 and amendments thereunder the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from July 01 2024 and it shall remain closed until forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The same has been circulated to the Directors Key Managerial Personnel Employees of the Company and their immediate relatives. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, July 29, 2024 has inter-alia, considered, adopted and approved following items of business: 1. In compliance to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report as issued by M/s. R.H. Nisar & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company; copies of which are attached hereunder; In furtherance to the intimation filed by the Company dated June 27, 2024; the trading window for trading in securities of the Company by insiders closed on July 01, 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of outcome of Board Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m Outcome of Board Meeting along with financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 07th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow statement as on that date. 2. Consider and recommend final dividend on the paid-up equity shares for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 07, 2024 has inter-alia, considered, adopted and approved following items of business: 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on that date. Enclosed are: a. A copy of the said Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon; b. Declaration of unmodified opinion on the Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended Final Dividend at 7% per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24; subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company; Revised outcome for the Board Meeting Dated 07.05.2024 Revised Financial Resuls (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Allotment of 20,000 Equity Shares to Non-Promoter upon conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares

This is to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company had pursuant to the approval of Shareholders in their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 23, 2022, has done allotment of convertible warrants on preferential basis to Non-promoters on March 22, 2024. Further, we would like to inform that the Warrant Holder have paid the balance of the consideration aggregating to Rs 12,45,250/- and have applied for exercising their rights for conversion of 2,500 warrants into equivalent number of equity Shares.

