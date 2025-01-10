Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.27
12.86
4.64
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.2
83.52
63.42
39.08
Net Worth
121.47
96.38
68.06
43.07
Minority Interest
Debt
105.51
86.55
52.76
39.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.14
3.84
1.43
1.38
Total Liabilities
231.12
186.77
122.25
84.09
Fixed Assets
46.57
38.93
32.34
30.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.81
0.31
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
182.37
144.08
87.78
52.55
Inventories
175
150.12
46.46
67.57
Inventory Days
184.19
Sundry Debtors
64.85
34.56
90.27
41.08
Debtor Days
111.98
Other Current Assets
19.01
29.91
15.79
21.43
Sundry Creditors
-62.95
-59.34
-48.62
-59.96
Creditor Days
163.45
Other Current Liabilities
-13.54
-11.17
-16.12
-17.57
Cash
1.35
3.44
2.07
1.13
Total Assets
231.1
186.76
122.25
84.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.