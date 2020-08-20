iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Frontline Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.1
(3.14%)
Aug 20, 2020|02:24:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Frontline Securities Ltd

Frontline Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.19

-3.33

0.95

-1.28

Other operating items

Operating

1.19

-3.33

0.95

-1.28

Capital expenditure

7.59

0.14

0.25

0.15

Free cash flow

8.78

-3.18

1.2

-1.13

Equity raised

75.03

69.23

62.06

55.44

Investing

-3.65

4.5

0.08

3.96

Financing

2.52

3.06

3.54

4.03

Dividends paid

0.29

0.36

0.36

0.72

Net in cash

82.98

73.97

67.24

63.02

Frontline Securities Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Frontline Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.