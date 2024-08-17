iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontline Securities Ltd Share Price

36.1
(3.14%)
Aug 20, 2020|02:24:57 PM

Frontline Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35

Prev. Close

35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

36.1

Day's Low

34.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

68.19

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.99

P/E

7.34

EPS

4.73

Divi. Yield

0

Frontline Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Frontline Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Frontline Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.66%

Foreign: 0.65%

Indian: 72.31%

Non-Promoter- 27.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Frontline Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.01

57.49

47.18

32.65

Net Worth

68

62.48

52.17

37.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.19

-3.33

0.95

-1.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Frontline Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Frontline Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rakesh K Jain

Independent Director

C S Bedi

Independent Director

Atul K Jain

Independent Director

Arun K Jain

Director

Sarabjeet Kaur

Independent Director

Baljeet Singh

Whole-time Director

Gauri Shanker Pandey

Company Secretary

Pooja Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Frontline Securities Ltd

Summary

Frontline Securities Ltd is one of the leading investment advisor and wealth managers. The company is in the business of Investments, Loan & Advances, Wealth Management Including Distribution of Mutual Funds, Mergers and Acquisitions and Management and Financial Consultancy. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the RBI. The company offer a wide range of services intended to make investment planning and execution convenient for their clients, without compromising on their level of control. They engage primarily in mutual fund distribution and our extensive expertise in this field enables us to provide professional, knowledge based service. The company is currently managing assets worth more than Rs. 2500 crore. The major share of their clients comprises of corporates and their high profile heads, successful professionals, entrepreneurs and eminent business owners. Frontline Securities Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1994 as a public limited company and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on May 18, 1994. The company was the runners up to the CNBC Financial Advisors award 2008. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 8, 2010.
