Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹35
Prev. Close₹35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹36.1
Day's Low₹34.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹68.19
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.99
P/E7.34
EPS4.73
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.01
57.49
47.18
32.65
Net Worth
68
62.48
52.17
37.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.19
-3.33
0.95
-1.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rakesh K Jain
Independent Director
C S Bedi
Independent Director
Atul K Jain
Independent Director
Arun K Jain
Director
Sarabjeet Kaur
Independent Director
Baljeet Singh
Whole-time Director
Gauri Shanker Pandey
Company Secretary
Pooja Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Frontline Securities Ltd
Summary
Frontline Securities Ltd is one of the leading investment advisor and wealth managers. The company is in the business of Investments, Loan & Advances, Wealth Management Including Distribution of Mutual Funds, Mergers and Acquisitions and Management and Financial Consultancy. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the RBI. The company offer a wide range of services intended to make investment planning and execution convenient for their clients, without compromising on their level of control. They engage primarily in mutual fund distribution and our extensive expertise in this field enables us to provide professional, knowledge based service. The company is currently managing assets worth more than Rs. 2500 crore. The major share of their clients comprises of corporates and their high profile heads, successful professionals, entrepreneurs and eminent business owners. Frontline Securities Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1994 as a public limited company and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on May 18, 1994. The company was the runners up to the CNBC Financial Advisors award 2008. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 8, 2010.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.