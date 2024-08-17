Frontline Securities Ltd Summary

Frontline Securities Ltd is one of the leading investment advisor and wealth managers. The company is in the business of Investments, Loan & Advances, Wealth Management Including Distribution of Mutual Funds, Mergers and Acquisitions and Management and Financial Consultancy. The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the RBI. The company offer a wide range of services intended to make investment planning and execution convenient for their clients, without compromising on their level of control. They engage primarily in mutual fund distribution and our extensive expertise in this field enables us to provide professional, knowledge based service. The company is currently managing assets worth more than Rs. 2500 crore. The major share of their clients comprises of corporates and their high profile heads, successful professionals, entrepreneurs and eminent business owners. Frontline Securities Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1994 as a public limited company and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on May 18, 1994. The company was the runners up to the CNBC Financial Advisors award 2008. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 8, 2010.