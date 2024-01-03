Funworld & Tourism Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.17
-1.24
0.02
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.49
-1.6
-0.46
Tax paid
0.03
0.05
-0.21
0.04
Working capital
0.37
-0.29
0.06
0.32
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
-0.91
-3.01
-0.06
Capital expenditure
-1.87
0.71
0.59
0.04
Free cash flow
-1.98
-0.19
-2.42
-0.02
Equity raised
-1.47
-1.22
1.7
1.55
Investing
1.55
0
0
0
Financing
0.5
0.52
0.42
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.4
-0.89
-0.29
1.45
