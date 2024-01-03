iifl-logo-icon 1
Funworld & Tourism Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Funworld & Tourism Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.17

-1.24

0.02

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.49

-1.6

-0.46

Tax paid

0.03

0.05

-0.21

0.04

Working capital

0.37

-0.29

0.06

0.32

Other operating items

Operating

-0.11

-0.91

-3.01

-0.06

Capital expenditure

-1.87

0.71

0.59

0.04

Free cash flow

-1.98

-0.19

-2.42

-0.02

Equity raised

-1.47

-1.22

1.7

1.55

Investing

1.55

0

0

0

Financing

0.5

0.52

0.42

-0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.4

-0.89

-0.29

1.45

