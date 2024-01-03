iifl-logo-icon 1
Funworld & Tourism Development Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.62

2.87

2.73

2.55

yoy growth (%)

-43.22

5

7.17

1.91

Raw materials

0

-0.16

0

0

As % of sales

0

5.6

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.81

-1.09

-0.74

As % of sales

25.83

28.33

40.02

29.21

Other costs

-0.98

-1.58

-1.28

-1.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.13

55.13

47.1

55.15

Operating profit

0.22

0.31

0.35

0.39

OPM

14.02

10.92

12.86

15.62

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.49

-1.6

-0.46

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

0

0.01

0.02

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.17

-1.24

0.02

Taxes

0.03

0.05

-0.21

0.04

Tax rate

-25.11

-28.9

17.41

184.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.12

-1.46

0.07

Exceptional items

0.13

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.12

-1.46

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-118.87

-91.46

-2,002.12

-11.72

NPM

1.44

-4.35

-53.56

3.01

