Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.62
2.87
2.73
2.55
yoy growth (%)
-43.22
5
7.17
1.91
Raw materials
0
-0.16
0
0
As % of sales
0
5.6
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.81
-1.09
-0.74
As % of sales
25.83
28.33
40.02
29.21
Other costs
-0.98
-1.58
-1.28
-1.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.13
55.13
47.1
55.15
Operating profit
0.22
0.31
0.35
0.39
OPM
14.02
10.92
12.86
15.62
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.49
-1.6
-0.46
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
0
0.01
0.02
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.17
-1.24
0.02
Taxes
0.03
0.05
-0.21
0.04
Tax rate
-25.11
-28.9
17.41
184.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.12
-1.46
0.07
Exceptional items
0.13
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
-0.12
-1.46
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-118.87
-91.46
-2,002.12
-11.72
NPM
1.44
-4.35
-53.56
3.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.