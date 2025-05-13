Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,018.5
|38.07
|5,60,326.68
|3,940.44
|0.62
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,050.4
|210.1
|3,27,411.53
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.43
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
262.9
|305.7
|1,67,027.84
|97.14
|0.19
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
125.53
|25.2
|1,64,009.75
|1,681.87
|0.64
|6,723.9
|40.3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
413.95
|8.34
|1,36,574.71
|4,154.92
|3.26
|13,043.69
|260.36
