iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

100.04
(4.05%)
May 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.63
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High103
  • Prev. Close96.15
  • Day's Low94
  • 52 Wk Low 81.77
  • Turnover (lac)254.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)610.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

96.63

Prev. Close

96.15

Turnover(Lac.)

254.4

Day's High

103

Day's Low

94

52 Week's High

103

52 Week's Low

81.77

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

610.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

13 May, 2025|04:48 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,018.5

38.075,60,326.683,940.440.6215,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,050.4

210.13,27,411.537.570.0564.6452.43

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

262.9

305.71,67,027.8497.140.19151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

125.53

25.21,64,009.751,681.870.646,723.940.3

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

413.95

8.341,36,574.714,154.923.2613,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹610.83 Cr. as of 13 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 20.09 as of 13 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹81.77 and ₹103 as of 13 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup?

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.