G K Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.64
1.5
1.66
1.2
Net Worth
6.95
6.81
6.97
6.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.16
0.91
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.95
6.97
7.88
6.51
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.08
0.02
0.18
Networking Capital
0.52
1.01
1.5
1.2
Inventories
0
0.26
0.19
0.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0
0
0.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.42
0.77
1.35
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.18
Cash
1.07
0.48
0.12
0.94
Total Assets
1.65
1.6
1.64
2.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.