iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G K Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

16.6
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G K Consultants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.64

1.5

1.66

1.2

Net Worth

6.95

6.81

6.97

6.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.16

0.91

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.95

6.97

7.88

6.51

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.08

0.02

0.18

Networking Capital

0.52

1.01

1.5

1.2

Inventories

0

0.26

0.19

0.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0

0

0.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.42

0.77

1.35

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

0

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.18

Cash

1.07

0.48

0.12

0.94

Total Assets

1.65

1.6

1.64

2.32

G K Consultants : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G K Consultants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.