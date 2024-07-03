iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G K Consultants Ltd Share Price

15.01
(-4.76%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.54
  • Day's High16.54
  • 52 Wk High25.8
  • Prev. Close15.76
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 7.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G K Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.54

Prev. Close

15.76

Turnover(Lac.)

1.49

Day's High

16.54

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

25.8

52 Week's Low

7.05

Book Value

12.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

G K Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

G K Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G K Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.59%

Non-Promoter- 98.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G K Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.64

1.5

1.66

1.2

Net Worth

6.95

6.81

6.97

6.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.21

0.35

0.12

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

G K Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G K Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Suboadh Gupta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Piyush Prakash

Managing Director

Divya Malini Gupta

Director

Parameswaran Subramaniam

Addtnl Independent Director

Nitin Batri

Additional Director

Rajan Gupta

Additional Director

Bakhshish Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G K Consultants Ltd

Summary

GK Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 2, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 15, 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI. The Company is operating mainly in the areas of Share Trading, Investment Business, Financial Assistance to borrowers including NBFCs; Project Consultancy; Textile Supplier/Trading; Data Processing & Software Development; hiring of assets, Marketing and Liaison Service Activities. The Company has provided consultancy to 100% EOU thermoplastic rubber soles and jewelry manufacturing units, a 3-Star hotel project, assistance in import of telecommunication systems/equipments, and other projects. The Company identifies primary segments based on the dominant source, nature of risks and returns and the internal organisation and management structure. G. K. Consultants Limited as a NBFC has invested in the various corporates/companies and taken relevant strategies to grow. The Company has made investment in various corporate and its business in the Service Sector. It has explored the benefits of Stock Markets to possible extent, besides providing consultancy services to the client.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G K Consultants Ltd share price today?

The G K Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of G K Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G K Consultants Ltd is ₹7.97 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G K Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G K Consultants Ltd is 0 and 1.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G K Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G K Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G K Consultants Ltd is ₹7.05 and ₹25.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G K Consultants Ltd?

G K Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.45%, 3 Years at 33.92%, 1 Year at 41.60%, 6 Month at -12.22%, 3 Month at -28.90% and 1 Month at 3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G K Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G K Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G K Consultants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.