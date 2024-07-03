SectorFinance
Open₹16.54
Prev. Close₹15.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.49
Day's High₹16.54
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹25.8
52 Week's Low₹7.05
Book Value₹12.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.64
1.5
1.66
1.2
Net Worth
6.95
6.81
6.97
6.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.21
0.35
0.12
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Suboadh Gupta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Piyush Prakash
Managing Director
Divya Malini Gupta
Director
Parameswaran Subramaniam
Addtnl Independent Director
Nitin Batri
Additional Director
Rajan Gupta
Additional Director
Bakhshish Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
GK Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 2, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 15, 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI. The Company is operating mainly in the areas of Share Trading, Investment Business, Financial Assistance to borrowers including NBFCs; Project Consultancy; Textile Supplier/Trading; Data Processing & Software Development; hiring of assets, Marketing and Liaison Service Activities. The Company has provided consultancy to 100% EOU thermoplastic rubber soles and jewelry manufacturing units, a 3-Star hotel project, assistance in import of telecommunication systems/equipments, and other projects. The Company identifies primary segments based on the dominant source, nature of risks and returns and the internal organisation and management structure. G. K. Consultants Limited as a NBFC has invested in the various corporates/companies and taken relevant strategies to grow. The Company has made investment in various corporate and its business in the Service Sector. It has explored the benefits of Stock Markets to possible extent, besides providing consultancy services to the client.
The G K Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G K Consultants Ltd is ₹7.97 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G K Consultants Ltd is 0 and 1.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G K Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G K Consultants Ltd is ₹7.05 and ₹25.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
G K Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.45%, 3 Years at 33.92%, 1 Year at 41.60%, 6 Month at -12.22%, 3 Month at -28.90% and 1 Month at 3.45%.
