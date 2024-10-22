Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Allotment of 60,00,000 (Sixty Lakhs) fully convertible equity warrants (Warrants) at an issue price of Rs.15.30/- (Rupees fifteen and thirty paisa only) (including a premium of Rs.5.30/-) per Warrant on a preferential basis to Mr. Bakhshish Gupta, Mr. Ansh Gupta, Mr. Saurabh Jain, Mr. Puneet Mehta, Mr. Nitin Sharma, Mr. Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Ms. Pumima, Mr. Akhil Agarwal, Ajay Goyal (HUF), and Ms. Vandana Goyal. Each Warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each on payment of balance 75% of the total consideration.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

G.K.CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter- alia, considered and approved the following businesses: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2024 the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report expressing unmodified opinion on these results is annexed along with this letter as Annexure A. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

G.K.CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 29thAugust 2024 as per Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) and Closure of Trading Window as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Corrigendum to the outcome of the Board meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

G.K.CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Submission of the unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

G.K.CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited Financial Results of the company along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

G.K.CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 2. To discuss consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertibles and/ or any other eligible securities on a preferential or any other permissible mode / and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company 3. To consider the request of Sh. Anil Kumar Goel to resign from the Board of Directors due to advance age & health issues. 4. To consider the appointment of Mr. Rajan Gupta as Executive Director of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board thinks fit or which is incidental or ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 18th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Appointment of Additional Independent Director of the company

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Additional Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024