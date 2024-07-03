iifl-logo-icon 1
G K Consultants Ltd Company Summary

17.43
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:27:00 PM

G K Consultants Ltd Summary

GK Consultants Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 2, 1988 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 15, 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI. The Company is operating mainly in the areas of Share Trading, Investment Business, Financial Assistance to borrowers including NBFCs; Project Consultancy; Textile Supplier/Trading; Data Processing & Software Development; hiring of assets, Marketing and Liaison Service Activities. The Company has provided consultancy to 100% EOU thermoplastic rubber soles and jewelry manufacturing units, a 3-Star hotel project, assistance in import of telecommunication systems/equipments, and other projects. The Company identifies primary segments based on the dominant source, nature of risks and returns and the internal organisation and management structure. G. K. Consultants Limited as a NBFC has invested in the various corporates/companies and taken relevant strategies to grow. The Company has made investment in various corporate and its business in the Service Sector. It has explored the benefits of Stock Markets to possible extent, besides providing consultancy services to the client.

Loading...

