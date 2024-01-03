Gallard Steel Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,397.25
|48.74
|66,344.36
|309.94
|0.61
|1,946.86
|231.32
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,691.1
|32.65
|34,899.48
|277.21
|0.43
|941.71
|750.46
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
16,948.05
|0
|25,893.62
|8.18
|0
|51.18
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
428.5
|27.28
|16,352.42
|138.03
|1.62
|1,254.3
|142.65
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
552.65
|29.16
|10,071.49
|0.37
|0.36
|800.79
|166.17
