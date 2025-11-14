No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
2.26
2.26
2.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.02
3.83
2.7
2.48
Net Worth
11.02
6.09
4.96
4.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,387.7
|48.74
|66,344.36
|309.94
|0.61
|1,946.86
|231.32
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,700.1
|32.65
|34,899.48
|277.21
|0.43
|941.71
|750.46
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
17,280.7
|0
|25,893.62
|8.18
|0
|51.18
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
431.05
|27.28
|16,352.42
|138.03
|1.62
|1,254.3
|142.65
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
556
|29.16
|10,071.49
|0.37
|0.36
|800.79
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Zakiuddin Sujauddin
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hakimuddin Ghantawala
Non Executive Director
Zahabiya Kalabhai
Independent Director
Ashish Sanjay Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhavesh Kishor Waghani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Parihar.
G-1 Sukh Sneh Apartments,
Khatiwala Tank,
Madhya Pradesh - 452014
Tel: +91 96444 22252
Website: https://www.gallardsteel.com
Email: CS@gallardsteel.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Gallard Steel Ltd
