Gamma Infoway Exalt Ltd Balance Sheet

0.65
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.15

-5.01

-2.34

-2.32

Net Worth

-0.21

-0.06

2.6

2.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.07

0.03

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.09

6.1

2.63

2.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.17

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.1

-0.01

2.46

2.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.73

0.73

Debtor Days

0

0

2,70,041.55

22,002.47

Other Current Assets

0

0

1.98

1.98

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.01

-0.25

-0.25

Creditor Days

0

0

92,479.98

7,535.09

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

-0.09

0

2.63

2.65

