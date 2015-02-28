Gamma Infoway Exalt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.15
-5.01
-2.34
-2.32
Net Worth
-0.21
-0.06
2.6
2.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.07
0.03
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.09
6.1
2.63
2.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.17
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.1
-0.01
2.46
2.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.73
0.73
Debtor Days
0
0
2,70,041.55
22,002.47
Other Current Assets
0
0
1.98
1.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.01
-0.25
-0.25
Creditor Days
0
0
92,479.98
7,535.09
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
-0.09
0
2.63
2.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.