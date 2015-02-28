Gamma Infoway Exalt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.04
-2.66
-0.02
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.09
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.49
0
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-3.15
-0.03
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
-1.25
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.22
-4.4
-0.03
0.06
Equity raised
-10.02
-4.68
-4.63
-4.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.19
0.1
0.05
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.06
-8.99
-4.62
-4.5
