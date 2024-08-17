Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.65
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.65
Day's Low₹0.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.15
-5.01
-2.34
-2.32
Net Worth
-0.21
-0.06
2.6
2.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-91.85
-67.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.04
-2.66
-0.02
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.09
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.49
0
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-91.85
-67.28
Op profit growth
-98.32
16,575.13
152.29
-70.25
EBIT growth
-98.16
9,504.1
55.78
-49.52
Net profit growth
-94.79
9,504.1
52.49
-48.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Shah
Director
Jyoti Dedhia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gamma Infoway Exalt Ltd
Summary
Gamma Infoway Exalt Limited produces telecom and office automation products, such as fax machines, digital answering machines, computerised cash and inventory recording system, portable computers, push-button telephone and cordless telephone. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Gamma Infoway Exalt, established in 1989, was previously known as Gamma Rays Transmissions. The companys registered office is located at Bandra Liberty Co-Op Society, Hill Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai.
Read More
