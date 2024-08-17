Gamma Infoway Exalt Ltd Summary

Gamma Infoway Exalt Limited produces telecom and office automation products, such as fax machines, digital answering machines, computerised cash and inventory recording system, portable computers, push-button telephone and cordless telephone. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.Gamma Infoway Exalt, established in 1989, was previously known as Gamma Rays Transmissions. The companys registered office is located at Bandra Liberty Co-Op Society, Hill Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai.