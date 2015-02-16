Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.91
0.85
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.89
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.61
Working capital
1.1
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
Capital expenditure
0.26
Free cash flow
-0.89
Equity raised
8.78
Investing
0
Financing
-2.66
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
5.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.