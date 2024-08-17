Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹9.98
Prev. Close₹10.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.98
Day's Low₹9.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.77
P/E6.93
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
6.78
6.78
6.78
6.78
Preference Capital
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Reserves
6.18
5.2
4.71
4.39
Net Worth
13.39
12.41
11.92
11.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
16.21
10.1
yoy growth (%)
60.37
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.91
0.85
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.89
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.61
Working capital
1.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.37
Op profit growth
2.63
EBIT growth
20.74
Net profit growth
34.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRAGNABEN VINODCHANDRA JOSHI
Managing Director
PRITESH VINODCHANDRA JOSHI
Whole-time Director
DILIPKUMAR KANTILAL TRIVEDI
Director
POPATBHAI VITTHALDAS PATEL
Summary
Gandhinagar Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is engaged in the hospitality and service oriented businesses in India. The company provides hotel, restaurant, and tourism related services. Gandhinagar Hotels Limited is based in Gandhinagar, India.
