Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Share Price

9.98
(-4.95%)
Feb 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

9.98

Prev. Close

10.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.98

Day's Low

9.98

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.77

P/E

6.93

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Jun-2016Dec-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.08%

Non-Promoter- 44.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

6.78

6.78

6.78

6.78

Preference Capital

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

Reserves

6.18

5.2

4.71

4.39

Net Worth

13.39

12.41

11.92

11.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

16.21

10.1

yoy growth (%)

60.37

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.91

0.85

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.89

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.61

Working capital

1.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.37

Op profit growth

2.63

EBIT growth

20.74

Net profit growth

34.16

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRAGNABEN VINODCHANDRA JOSHI

Managing Director

PRITESH VINODCHANDRA JOSHI

Whole-time Director

DILIPKUMAR KANTILAL TRIVEDI

Director

POPATBHAI VITTHALDAS PATEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Gandhinagar Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is engaged in the hospitality and service oriented businesses in India. The company provides hotel, restaurant, and tourism related services. Gandhinagar Hotels Limited is based in Gandhinagar, India.
