|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
16.21
10.1
yoy growth (%)
60.37
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.52
As % of sales
9.05
15.1
Other costs
-9.54
-3.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.89
34.81
Operating profit
5.19
5.06
OPM
32.04
50.07
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.89
Interest expense
-1.7
-1.32
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
0.91
0.85
Taxes
-0.6
-0.61
Tax rate
-66.01
-72.64
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.23
yoy growth (%)
34.16
NPM
1.92
2.3
