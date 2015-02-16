Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Gandhinagar Enterprises Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
GANDHINAGAR HOTELS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
This Management discussion covers the financial results and other
developments during April, 2010 to March, 2011 in respect of the Company.
Some statements discussion describing the projection may be forward looking
actual results may be forward looking actually may different materially on
account of various external factors such as government regulations, tax
regimes, changes in demand and supply constrains and other identical
factors.
Overview
The Hotel Haveli as of now is Fortune Inn Haveli started its business
operations in the year 1991 and upgrading its facilities and hospitality
services on a year to year basis. The Hotel is a 3 star business hotel
strategically located at Gandhinagar, the capital of state of Gujarat.
Industry structure
The year 2010-2011 witnessed an inclusive economic growth, especially state
of Gujarat. The growing industrialization in the state of Gujarat helped
the hotel industry to grow efficiently and rapidly. The overall year showed
positive trend for hotel industry.
Prospects
The hotel industry is largely dependent on the growth of the other
industries. The year 2010-2011 showed a rapid growth in other industries.
During the year company has signed MOU with the Government of Gujarat for
development of two 5 Star category hotels. The hotel business is likely to
grow in recent future by offering excellent hospitality and quality
services. The Company is committed to provide quality services.
Opportunities, Threats, Risks and concerns
The Company enjoys a fairly good position in the hotel industry with the
Fortune Inn Haveli brand name. In view of the strategic plans and vision,
the company is set to achieve higher rate of growth by catering needs and
excelling in hospitality and services. In view of the rapid growth
witnessed by other industry, the company expects to grow strongly.
Strengths & Weaknesses
Hotel is conveniently located to cater to business and other guests. :
Frequent Changes in lower category of staff
Existing Profit generating Hotel :
High tax structure in the business including luxuries tax and other taxes
Experienced Management Team and Motivated Work Force :
Increasing in the Operating cost of the Company and other fix expenses
Capacity of Standard Room for availing largeClient base. :
Opportunities & Threats
Sales and Marketing arrangement with fortune parks Hotels Limited Gives
very vast opportunity :
Increasing Competition in hotel business
The Focus on Corporate Clients which tend to increase in Gandhinagar due to
GIFT project of Gujarat Govt :
The business largely depends on corporate events and affected by govt.
Policies
Strong Brand Tie-up Increasing cost of Raw Materials :
Raising Income level attract the business Increase in cost of maintenance
Internal Control Systems
The Company has adequate internal control systems in respect of efficiency
of operation, financial reporting, compliance with laws etc. Exercises for
safeguarding assets and protection against unauthorized use are undertaken.
The Management review internal control system from time to time.
Review of Financial Performance
The Financial performance during the year ended 31st March, 2011 was
satisfactory with compare to last financial year. The Company expects
better performance in the years to come. During the year under review the
Company has achieved a Net profit of Rs. 85.03 Lacs as Compared to Rs.
76.68 Lacs for last financial year.
Human Resources
Our senior management team consists of experienced individuals with diverse
skills in manufacturing, engineering, international business and finance.
We believe that our employees are the key to the success of our business.
We focus on hiring and retaining employees and workers who have prior
experience in the hotel industry. The relations between the employees and
the Management have remained cordial.
Segment Wise or product wise performance:
The details regarding Performance of various sources of the Company for
current as well as last financial year is as under by way of graphical
presentation: