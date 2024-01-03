iifl-logo

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.37

36.37

36.37

36.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

184.98

167.95

140.84

128.29

Net Worth

221.35

204.32

177.21

164.66

Minority Interest

Debt

38.29

86.13

43.43

39.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.34

Total Liabilities

259.64

290.45

220.64

204.39

Fixed Assets

157.86

159.22

134.09

101.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3

6

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.09

0.15

0

0

Networking Capital

100.11

126.81

79.8

93.01

Inventories

62.41

100.33

47.1

61.82

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.8

10.39

5.85

4.69

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

79.13

68.23

76.87

53.14

Sundry Creditors

-27.54

-23.69

-20.33

-19.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.69

-28.45

-29.69

-6.66

Cash

0.58

1.28

0.75

9.59

Total Assets

259.64

290.46

220.64

204.39

