Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.37
36.37
36.37
36.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
184.98
167.95
140.84
128.29
Net Worth
221.35
204.32
177.21
164.66
Minority Interest
Debt
38.29
86.13
43.43
39.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.34
Total Liabilities
259.64
290.45
220.64
204.39
Fixed Assets
157.86
159.22
134.09
101.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3
6
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.09
0.15
0
0
Networking Capital
100.11
126.81
79.8
93.01
Inventories
62.41
100.33
47.1
61.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.8
10.39
5.85
4.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
79.13
68.23
76.87
53.14
Sundry Creditors
-27.54
-23.69
-20.33
-19.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.69
-28.45
-29.69
-6.66
Cash
0.58
1.28
0.75
9.59
Total Assets
259.64
290.46
220.64
204.39
