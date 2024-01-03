Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,567.85
|56.97
|6,03,339.79
|2,732
|2.06
|15,747
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,204.2
|77.19
|2,32,207.61
|659.23
|1.12
|5,073.96
|21.35
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
471
|62.72
|1,59,290.38
|1,160.16
|0.21
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
6,092.7
|68.99
|1,46,753.83
|498.27
|1.23
|4,357.64
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,243
|94.67
|1,27,168.14
|354.69
|2.01
|2,306.99
|81.77
