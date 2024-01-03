Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,596.7
|75.35
|1,09,440.97
|383.5
|0.17
|2,363.7
|647.83
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,076
|148.74
|1,04,646.4
|186.95
|0.14
|710.91
|87.31
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
906.65
|396.36
|69,123.97
|28.4
|0.11
|442.93
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,828.55
|76.02
|37,533.93
|75.74
|0.25
|968.78
|113.49
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
626.15
|97.39
|32,144.23
|55.16
|0.78
|665.75
|84.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.