Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd Share Price Live

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Feb, 2026|01:44 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

30.7

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

14.74

25.67

21.84

Net Worth

45.44

26.66

22.83

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

53.48

44.24

36.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.48

44.24

36.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.02

0

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,611.45

74.631,08,388.47383.50.172,363.7647.83

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,075.4

145.731,02,529.92186.950.14710.9187.31

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

915.6

374.2469,222.1128.40.11442.93121.53

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,836.65

80.1137,212.0675.740.25968.78113.49

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

620.4

94.1831,082.0855.160.8665.7584.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Director

Manika Khanna

Whole Time Director

Peeyush Khanna

Non Executive Director

Vishad Khanna

Independent Director

BRAJESH SINGH BHADAURIA

Independent Director

Suresh Marpu

Independent Director

Rajesh Chunilal Bhojani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naveen Kumar

Registered Office

B1/51 Janak Puri B-1,

Delhi - 110058

Tel: 011-4885 8585

Website: http://www.gaudiumivfcentre.com

Email: compliance@gaudiumivfcentre.com

Registrar Office

Summary

Reports by Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd share price today?

The Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd?

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

