To the Members of Gayatri Sugars Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Gayatri Sugars Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report below, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equityand its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As stated in note 28.16 to the accompanying Financial Statements, regarding the High Court dismissing the writ petition filed by the Company challenging the levy of electricity duty by the State Government on the consumption of electricity by captive generating units, the subsequent dismissal of special leave petition by the Honorable Supreme Court and the pending matter before the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction being abated. As stated in the said note, the Company has treated the estimated duty amount aggregating to Rs. 283.99 Lakhs as a contingent liability and no provision has been made in respect of the same.

In view of the above, we are unable to comment on the ultimate outcome of the matter and the consequential impact if any on these Financial Statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereun-der, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matters

(Note Nos. referred hereunder are with reference to respective Notes forming part of the Financial Statements) We draw attention to the following matters : i) As stated in Note No. 28.14,the petition filed by IFCI Limited before Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) for recovery of Sugar Development Fund (SDF) dues, is pending for disposal/ withdrawal for detailed reasons stated in the said note.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.No. Key Audit Matter Audit Process 1. Going Concern Refer to note 28.15 (B) to these Financial Statements. In assessing the appropriateness of the going concern assumption used in preparing the financial statements, our procedures included, amongst others: Historically, the Company has been loss-making and has been dependent on the continuous support of the promoters. Assessing the cash flow requirements of the Company over 12 months from 31st March, 2024 based on estimated budgets and forecasts. Accumulated losses shown in the Balance Sheet totalled Rs. 16,388.67 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2024. Understanding what forecast expenditure is committed and what could be considered discretionary. We included the going concern assumption as a key audit matter as it relies on existing cash inflows and revenue growth generating sufficient cashflows to cover necessary expenditures. Considering the liquidity of existing assets on the balance sheet date. Considering the terms of the loans and trade finance facilities and the amount available for drawdown. Considering potential downside scenarios and the resultant impact on available funds.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance,total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph Above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. As stated in Note No. 28.2 of the Financial Statements, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3) The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For M O S & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.001975S/S200020

Sd/-

Oommen Mani

Place : Hyderabad Partner

Date : 25th April, 2024 Membership No. 234119 UDIN: 24234119BKALFD5521

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) In respect of Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a. (A) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment; (B) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The management of the company has verified the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such physical verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year; e. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder; (ii) In respect of inventories a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management are appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on the physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records, which in our opinion were not material, have been properly dealt with. b. According to the information and explanations given to us,the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores from the banks on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Companyas stated in Note no. 11.7.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not made investments in, provided guarantee or security, or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses (iii)(a), (iii)(b), and (iii)(c) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central

Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues a. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate statutory authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.According to the information and explanations are given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below: ( in lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates The amount involved Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (excluding interest and penalty) Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Various periods covering the period 2008 to 2013 80.28 Andhra Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2001 Entry Tax Honble High Court for the State of Telangana Various periods Act, 2001 covering the period 2011 to 2017 14.17

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks, or Government as on the Balance Sheet date. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, to the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us,we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures during the year.Accordingly, the provisions of clauses (ix)(e) of the order are not applicable. f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures during the year.Accordingly, the provisions of clauses (ix)(f) of the order are not applicable. x. a. According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. During the year the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. According to the information and explanations given to us, the preferential allotment of equity shares are in compliance with the provisions of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder with respect to the same. Further, the amounts so raised were used for the purpose of which they were raised and unutilized balance is available in the separate bank account designated as "GSL-Preferential Issue Account". During the year the company did not make preferential allotment or private placement of fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures.

(xi) a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations are given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management. b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year, accordingly, the reporting under clause (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it and hence reporting under clause(xii) of Order is not applicable (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company, in determining the nature,timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India, and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the group dont any Core Investment Company (CIC) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions read with note 28.5(iv) and 28.15 (B) we state that there is nomaterial uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gayatri Sugars Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, and these material weaknesses did not affect our opinion on the said financial statements of the Company, except in respect of the qualification relating to the Managements assessment of estimating potential liability relating to a disputed matter, in respect of which, we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, material weakness have been identified as at March 2024 relating to Managements assessment of estimating potential liability relating to a disputed matter as described in note no. 28.16 to the Financial Statements. A "material weakness" is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

