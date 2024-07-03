SectorSugar
Open₹14.5
Prev. Close₹14.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.43
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹14
52 Week's High₹27.86
52 Week's Low₹12.4
Book Value₹-20.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.9
47.11
43.7
43.7
Preference Capital
28.28
37.74
57.86
55.39
Reserves
-164.77
-171.3
-205.93
-196.75
Net Worth
-63.59
-86.45
-104.37
-97.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
247.88
281.72
250.88
241.78
yoy growth (%)
-12.01
12.29
3.76
0.14
Raw materials
-189.04
-221.39
-159.91
-159.87
As % of sales
76.26
78.58
63.73
66.12
Employee costs
-18.54
-19.09
-16.63
-15.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.46
-27.72
12.95
9.1
Depreciation
-10.26
-10.35
-10.07
-9.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.39
-68.49
-21.47
10.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.01
12.29
3.76
0.14
Op profit growth
11.53
-84.7
8.41
131.57
EBIT growth
-24.23
-110.88
11.21
288.25
Net profit growth
2.67
-313.99
22.1
-178.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
T Indira Subbarami Reddy
Vice Chairman
T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
T R Rajagopalan
Managing Director
T Sarita Reddy
Independent Director
Raghuraj Suresh Bhalerao
Independent Director
P V Narayana Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sowbhagya Varalakshmi Ranga Susmitha Duggiraju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gayatri Sugars Ltd
Summary
Gayatri Sugars Limited was formerly incorporated as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited in June, 1995. The Company name was changed to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Presently, the Company isis in the field of Manufacturing across integrated fields such as Sugar, Distillery, and Power. The Company has two state-of-the-art sugarcane based integrated units -Kamareddy Unit situated at Adloor Yellareddy Village, Sadasivanagar Mandal, Nizamabad District and Nizamsagar Unit situated at Maagi Village, Nizamsagar Mandal, Nizamabad District of Telangana which has easy access to the Visakhapatnam Port.The Company which pioneered manufacturing of sugar, co-generation of green power was started in 1997 with a capacity of 2500 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed Per Day) Later on, it expanded its installed capacity from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD per day in 2001. Further, the Company commissioned 9 MW Co-Gen Power Plant in 2001. Subsequently, in 2007, the Company commissioned 50 KLPD (Licenced capacity) and operating capacity of 45 KLPD Distillery unit to manufacture Rectified Spirit & ENA. In 2015-16, the Distillery unit modified to manufacture Ethanol instead of ENA. In a strategic way to merge M/s GSR Sugars Pvt. Ltd with itself in 2010 as a result, achieving a total capacity of 6000 TCD of Crushing Capacity. In 2021-22, the installed capacity of Nizamsagar unit increasing to 3500 from existing 2500 TCD. The total crushing capacity increased to 7000 TCD from 6000 TCD. The total power co-generated at
Read More
The Gayatri Sugars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is ₹96.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is 0 and -0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹27.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gayatri Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.97%, 3 Years at 50.81%, 1 Year at -28.02%, 6 Month at -34.98%, 3 Month at -25.87% and 1 Month at -14.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.