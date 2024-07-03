Summary

Gayatri Sugars Limited was formerly incorporated as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited in June, 1995. The Company name was changed to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Presently, the Company isis in the field of Manufacturing across integrated fields such as Sugar, Distillery, and Power. The Company has two state-of-the-art sugarcane based integrated units -Kamareddy Unit situated at Adloor Yellareddy Village, Sadasivanagar Mandal, Nizamabad District and Nizamsagar Unit situated at Maagi Village, Nizamsagar Mandal, Nizamabad District of Telangana which has easy access to the Visakhapatnam Port.The Company which pioneered manufacturing of sugar, co-generation of green power was started in 1997 with a capacity of 2500 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed Per Day) Later on, it expanded its installed capacity from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD per day in 2001. Further, the Company commissioned 9 MW Co-Gen Power Plant in 2001. Subsequently, in 2007, the Company commissioned 50 KLPD (Licenced capacity) and operating capacity of 45 KLPD Distillery unit to manufacture Rectified Spirit & ENA. In 2015-16, the Distillery unit modified to manufacture Ethanol instead of ENA. In a strategic way to merge M/s GSR Sugars Pvt. Ltd with itself in 2010 as a result, achieving a total capacity of 6000 TCD of Crushing Capacity. In 2021-22, the installed capacity of Nizamsagar unit increasing to 3500 from existing 2500 TCD. The total crushing capacity increased to 7000 TCD from 6000 TCD. The total power co-generated at

Read More