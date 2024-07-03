iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Sugars Ltd Share Price

14.81
(2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open14.5
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High27.86
  • Prev. Close14.44
  • Day's Low14
  • 52 Wk Low 12.4
  • Turnover (lac)30.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-20.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gayatri Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

14.5

Prev. Close

14.44

Turnover(Lac.)

30.43

Day's High

15

Day's Low

14

52 Week's High

27.86

52 Week's Low

12.4

Book Value

-20.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gayatri Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gayatri Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gayatri Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.77%

Non-Promoter- 48.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gayatri Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.9

47.11

43.7

43.7

Preference Capital

28.28

37.74

57.86

55.39

Reserves

-164.77

-171.3

-205.93

-196.75

Net Worth

-63.59

-86.45

-104.37

-97.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

247.88

281.72

250.88

241.78

yoy growth (%)

-12.01

12.29

3.76

0.14

Raw materials

-189.04

-221.39

-159.91

-159.87

As % of sales

76.26

78.58

63.73

66.12

Employee costs

-18.54

-19.09

-16.63

-15.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.46

-27.72

12.95

9.1

Depreciation

-10.26

-10.35

-10.07

-9.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.39

-68.49

-21.47

10.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.01

12.29

3.76

0.14

Op profit growth

11.53

-84.7

8.41

131.57

EBIT growth

-24.23

-110.88

11.21

288.25

Net profit growth

2.67

-313.99

22.1

-178.47

No Record Found

Gayatri Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

T Indira Subbarami Reddy

Vice Chairman

T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

T R Rajagopalan

Managing Director

T Sarita Reddy

Independent Director

Raghuraj Suresh Bhalerao

Independent Director

P V Narayana Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sowbhagya Varalakshmi Ranga Susmitha Duggiraju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Summary

Summary

Gayatri Sugars Limited was formerly incorporated as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited in June, 1995. The Company name was changed to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Presently, the Company isis in the field of Manufacturing across integrated fields such as Sugar, Distillery, and Power. The Company has two state-of-the-art sugarcane based integrated units -Kamareddy Unit situated at Adloor Yellareddy Village, Sadasivanagar Mandal, Nizamabad District and Nizamsagar Unit situated at Maagi Village, Nizamsagar Mandal, Nizamabad District of Telangana which has easy access to the Visakhapatnam Port.The Company which pioneered manufacturing of sugar, co-generation of green power was started in 1997 with a capacity of 2500 TCD (Tonnes of Cane Crushed Per Day) Later on, it expanded its installed capacity from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD per day in 2001. Further, the Company commissioned 9 MW Co-Gen Power Plant in 2001. Subsequently, in 2007, the Company commissioned 50 KLPD (Licenced capacity) and operating capacity of 45 KLPD Distillery unit to manufacture Rectified Spirit & ENA. In 2015-16, the Distillery unit modified to manufacture Ethanol instead of ENA. In a strategic way to merge M/s GSR Sugars Pvt. Ltd with itself in 2010 as a result, achieving a total capacity of 6000 TCD of Crushing Capacity. In 2021-22, the installed capacity of Nizamsagar unit increasing to 3500 from existing 2500 TCD. The total crushing capacity increased to 7000 TCD from 6000 TCD. The total power co-generated at
Company FAQs

What is the Gayatri Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Gayatri Sugars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is ₹96.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is 0 and -0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹27.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gayatri Sugars Ltd?

Gayatri Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.97%, 3 Years at 50.81%, 1 Year at -28.02%, 6 Month at -34.98%, 3 Month at -25.87% and 1 Month at -14.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gayatri Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gayatri Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.23 %

