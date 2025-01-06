Gayatri Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.46
-27.72
12.95
9.1
Depreciation
-10.26
-10.35
-10.07
-9.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.39
-68.49
-21.47
10.61
Other operating items
Operating
-10.33
-106.56
-18.59
9.77
Capital expenditure
0.48
2.92
2.5
-11.12
Free cash flow
-9.85
-103.64
-16.08
-1.34
Equity raised
-332.62
-241.04
-211.42
-314.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
82.26
33.98
71.32
106.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-260.22
-310.71
-156.18
-208.98
