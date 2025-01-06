iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.81
(2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Gayatri Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.46

-27.72

12.95

9.1

Depreciation

-10.26

-10.35

-10.07

-9.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.39

-68.49

-21.47

10.61

Other operating items

Operating

-10.33

-106.56

-18.59

9.77

Capital expenditure

0.48

2.92

2.5

-11.12

Free cash flow

-9.85

-103.64

-16.08

-1.34

Equity raised

-332.62

-241.04

-211.42

-314.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

82.26

33.98

71.32

106.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-260.22

-310.71

-156.18

-208.98

