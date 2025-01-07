Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
247.88
281.72
250.88
241.78
yoy growth (%)
-12.01
12.29
3.76
0.14
Raw materials
-189.04
-221.39
-159.91
-159.87
As % of sales
76.26
78.58
63.73
66.12
Employee costs
-18.54
-19.09
-16.63
-15.54
As % of sales
7.48
6.77
6.62
6.42
Other costs
-32.96
-34.66
-31.42
-26.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.29
12.3
12.52
11.07
Operating profit
7.32
6.56
42.91
39.58
OPM
2.95
2.33
17.1
16.37
Depreciation
-10.26
-10.35
-10.07
-9.93
Interest expense
-25.73
-24.12
-20.07
-20.59
Other income
0.21
0.18
0.19
0.05
Profit before tax
-28.46
-27.72
12.95
9.1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.46
-27.72
12.95
9.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.5
Net profit
-28.46
-27.72
12.95
10.61
yoy growth (%)
2.67
-313.99
22.1
-178.47
NPM
-11.48
-9.84
5.16
4.38
