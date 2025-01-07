iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.59
(-1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

247.88

281.72

250.88

241.78

yoy growth (%)

-12.01

12.29

3.76

0.14

Raw materials

-189.04

-221.39

-159.91

-159.87

As % of sales

76.26

78.58

63.73

66.12

Employee costs

-18.54

-19.09

-16.63

-15.54

As % of sales

7.48

6.77

6.62

6.42

Other costs

-32.96

-34.66

-31.42

-26.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.29

12.3

12.52

11.07

Operating profit

7.32

6.56

42.91

39.58

OPM

2.95

2.33

17.1

16.37

Depreciation

-10.26

-10.35

-10.07

-9.93

Interest expense

-25.73

-24.12

-20.07

-20.59

Other income

0.21

0.18

0.19

0.05

Profit before tax

-28.46

-27.72

12.95

9.1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.46

-27.72

12.95

9.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.5

Net profit

-28.46

-27.72

12.95

10.61

yoy growth (%)

2.67

-313.99

22.1

-178.47

NPM

-11.48

-9.84

5.16

4.38

