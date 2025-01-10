Gayatri Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.9
47.11
43.7
43.7
Preference Capital
28.28
37.74
57.86
55.39
Reserves
-164.77
-171.3
-205.93
-196.75
Net Worth
-63.59
-86.45
-104.37
-97.66
Minority Interest
Debt
103.15
114.12
126.9
147.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.56
27.67
22.53
49.41
Fixed Assets
91.99
94.23
89.62
86.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-53.43
-67.18
-69.43
-38.5
Inventories
50.39
72.98
61.13
57.6
Inventory Days
84.81
Sundry Debtors
16.59
14.08
38.93
22.41
Debtor Days
32.99
Other Current Assets
30.02
15.18
14.22
14.85
Sundry Creditors
-72.3
-108.41
-121.74
-73.75
Creditor Days
108.59
Other Current Liabilities
-78.13
-61.01
-61.97
-59.61
Cash
1
0.62
2.34
0.92
Total Assets
39.56
27.67
22.53
49.4
