Gayatri Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

14.19
(1.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Sugars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.9

47.11

43.7

43.7

Preference Capital

28.28

37.74

57.86

55.39

Reserves

-164.77

-171.3

-205.93

-196.75

Net Worth

-63.59

-86.45

-104.37

-97.66

Minority Interest

Debt

103.15

114.12

126.9

147.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.56

27.67

22.53

49.41

Fixed Assets

91.99

94.23

89.62

86.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-53.43

-67.18

-69.43

-38.5

Inventories

50.39

72.98

61.13

57.6

Inventory Days

84.81

Sundry Debtors

16.59

14.08

38.93

22.41

Debtor Days

32.99

Other Current Assets

30.02

15.18

14.22

14.85

Sundry Creditors

-72.3

-108.41

-121.74

-73.75

Creditor Days

108.59

Other Current Liabilities

-78.13

-61.01

-61.97

-59.61

Cash

1

0.62

2.34

0.92

Total Assets

39.56

27.67

22.53

49.4

