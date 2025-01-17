iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Gayatri Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

14.19
(1.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

GAYATRI SUGARS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

848.65

015,189.8728.250.47755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

495.2

319,884.13-3.50.611,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

399.1

28.348,883.97-14.181.421,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

38.35

08,220.2320.302,240.5-5.5

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

BAJAJHIND

29.38

03,823.14-72.5801,153.134.45

Gayatri Sugars: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

