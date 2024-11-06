|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Allotment of 6610007 equity shares upon conversion of 6610007 warrants issued on preferential basis
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and other business items Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Please find the attached change in management details pertaining to appointment/re-appointment of directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|The board of directors of the company had Allotted 13,99,996 equity shares upon conversion of 13,99,996 warrants
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results/statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
