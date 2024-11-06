Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Allotment of 6610007 equity shares upon conversion of 6610007 warrants issued on preferential basis

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and other business items Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Please find the attached change in management details pertaining to appointment/re-appointment of directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

The board of directors of the company had Allotted 13,99,996 equity shares upon conversion of 13,99,996 warrants

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results/statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024