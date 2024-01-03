iifl-logo
GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.42

2

1.76

1.46

Net Worth

14.42

14

13.76

13.46

Minority Interest

Debt

7.32

7.4

7.36

7.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.74

21.4

21.12

20.77

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.57

17.3

17.87

17.54

Inventories

15.45

15.45

15.45

15.45

Inventory Days

62,658.33

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.08

0.2

Debtor Days

811.11

Other Current Assets

2.22

2.04

2.48

2

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.04

-0.05

-0.08

Creditor Days

324.44

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.15

-0.09

-0.03

Cash

1.01

0.92

0.09

0.08

Total Assets

21.74

21.38

21.12

20.78

