GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.09

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

103.88

0

0

0

Operating profit

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

OPM

-3.88

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0

0.19

0.13

Profit before tax

0.02

-0.04

0.14

0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-0.04

0.14

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.04

0.14

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-147.47

-133.57

140.1

-49.29

NPM

26.11

0

0

0

