GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
-0.04
0.14
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
1.23
0.21
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
1.18
0.36
0.1
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.15
1.18
0.36
0.1
Equity raised
2.73
2.69
2.4
2.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.55
13.2
11.86
11.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.13
17.08
14.63
14.18
