Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.32
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.67
0.6
Net Worth
3.99
0.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.99
0.77
Fixed Assets
0.58
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
Networking Capital
3.25
0.68
Inventories
0.26
0.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.19
0.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.93
0.23
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.04
Cash
0.16
0.11
Total Assets
4
0.79
No Record Found
