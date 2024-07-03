Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹39.69
Prev. Close₹37.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.35
Day's High₹39.69
Day's Low₹39.69
52 Week's High₹90
52 Week's Low₹32
Book Value₹25.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.76
P/E59.06
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2.32
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.67
0.6
Net Worth
3.99
0.77
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinod Venilal Sheth
Managing Director
Jigar Vinodbhai Sheth
Independent Director
Khushbu Jignesh Shah
Independent Director
Parthivkumar Bharatbhai Barad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jayesh Malde.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd
Summary
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited was incorporated as Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Private Limited dated July 20,2022, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the running business of M/s Prithvi Enterprise, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 18, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry its logistics business in the State of Gujarat. It serves transport contractors and also direct customer, thus serving a varied end customers from a broad industries such as metals, fabrics, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), auto components, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of providing surface logistics services viz. goods transport services. The services offered by the Company includes bulk load, Full Truck Load (FTL) service and dedicated load. Under bulk load, it offers bulk transportation service to large sized Companies through through a fleet of hired trucks, Full Truck Load (FTL) service to retailers and traders, in which the goods are loaded from the premises of the customer and are delivered to the delivery point/ destination as specified by them (i.e. factory/warehouse). It provide dedicated load service, where a vehicle or fleet is assigned w
Read More
The Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is ₹14.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is 59.06 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is ₹32 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.29%, 6 Month at -48.47%, 3 Month at -42.94% and 1 Month at -35.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.