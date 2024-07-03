iifl-logo-icon 1
Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Share Price

39.69
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:28:00 AM

  • Open39.69
  • Day's High39.69
  • 52 Wk High90
  • Prev. Close37.8
  • Day's Low39.69
  • 52 Wk Low 32
  • Turnover (lac)5.35
  • P/E59.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.8
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.84%

Non-Promoter- 3.87%

Institutions: 3.87%

Non-Institutions: 48.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2.32

0.17

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.67

0.6

Net Worth

3.99

0.77

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinod Venilal Sheth

Managing Director

Jigar Vinodbhai Sheth

Independent Director

Khushbu Jignesh Shah

Independent Director

Parthivkumar Bharatbhai Barad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jayesh Malde.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd

Summary

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited was incorporated as Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Private Limited dated July 20,2022, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the running business of M/s Prithvi Enterprise, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 18, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry its logistics business in the State of Gujarat. It serves transport contractors and also direct customer, thus serving a varied end customers from a broad industries such as metals, fabrics, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), auto components, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of providing surface logistics services viz. goods transport services. The services offered by the Company includes bulk load, Full Truck Load (FTL) service and dedicated load. Under bulk load, it offers bulk transportation service to large sized Companies through through a fleet of hired trucks, Full Truck Load (FTL) service to retailers and traders, in which the goods are loaded from the premises of the customer and are delivered to the delivery point/ destination as specified by them (i.e. factory/warehouse). It provide dedicated load service, where a vehicle or fleet is assigned w
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd share price today?

The Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is ₹14.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is 59.06 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is ₹32 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd?

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.29%, 6 Month at -48.47%, 3 Month at -42.94% and 1 Month at -35.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.85 %
Institutions - 3.87 %
Public - 48.28 %

